In this March 29, 2015, file photo, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara Bush, speak at a college basketball game in Houston. David J. Phillip AP

Brad Little, Idaho politicians mourn death of President George H.W. Bush

By Michael Katz

Mkatz@idahostatesman.com

December 01, 2018 09:30 AM

President George H.W. Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died Friday night at 94. The Idaho Statesman is compiling reactions from Idaho politicians throughout the day.

Governor-elect Brad Little

Congressman Mike Simpson

Senator Jim Risch, via press release

“The world has lost a great and decent man. From his service as a Naval pilot during WWII to his successful tenure as President of the United States, George H.W. Bush was a faithful servant of the people for so much of his life. As devoted as George was to our country, his true passion was his family. He will always be remembered for the pride he had in his children and grandchildren and the love he shared with his wife, Barbara.

Left to right: Jim Risch, former U.S. Senator Jim McClure, Louise McClure, former U.S. Senator Steve Symms, President George H.W. Bush
Courtesy of Senator James Risch's Office

“During my time serving as Idaho Chairman of his presidential campaign, Vicki and I were honored to host George and Barbara at our home, sharing memories that will last a lifetime. Today he and Barbara are reunited as one; Vicki and I pray that will bring his family a measure of comfort and peace during the difficult days ahead. We will miss George and Barbara greatly.”

James Risch and President George H.W. Bush.
Courtesy of Senator James Risch's Office

Governor Butch Otter, via press release

“Our nation lost a true champion of freedom last night and Idaho lost a kindred spirit with the passing of the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush. President Bush came from a generation where honor, service and duty to country and family were paramount. He devoted a lifetime to improving our nation and the world. He was a compassionate American president and respected international leader. The First Lady and I join all Idahoans in extending our deepest sympathies to his family.”

Senator Mike Crapo, via press release

“President George H.W. Bush lived a life of public service that demonstrated an unquestionable dedication and love of his country. A World War II veteran, President Bush’s service to the nation spanned decades and across numerous roles from serving as a member of Congress, Ambassador to the United Nations, and Director of the Central Intelligence Agency. As President, he saw the fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of the Soviet Union. I join with Idahoans in sending my condolences to President George W. Bush, and the entire Bush family.”

image002.jpg
Mike Crapo and President George H.W. Bush
Office of Mike Crapo

