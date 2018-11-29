File
File

Latest News

Suspect weaves through traffic at 100 mph in Boise County chase, officers say

By Michael Katz

Mkatz@idahostatesman.com

November 29, 2018 08:36 PM

Boise County sheriff’s deputies arrested a suspect Thursday afternoon who led authorities on a car chase through traffic and fled on foot, according to a press release.

The suspect, whose name was not released, fled authorities at upward of 100 miles per hour on Idaho 21. The suspect was wanted after an alleged home invasion/burglary in Ada County.

The suspect weaved through traffic at the high speeds, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies used a spike strip to flatten one of his tires, but the pursuit continued into Idaho City. Eventually, the suspect turned onto a U.S. Forest Service road and left his car on foot. The suspect was tasered and booked in the Ada County Jail on several charges, including felony eluding.

  Comments  