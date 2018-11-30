Welcome to Downtown Boise’s holly jolly First Thursday full of winter markets, art and music

December’s First Thursday will bring even more Christmas spirit to Downtown Boise — if that’s possible.
Many First Thursday regulars are sticking to their usual regime this First Thursday, but many businesses will hold a holiday-themed event. Expect a range of holiday markets, delicious refreshments and a range of artwork to look at.
Here’s a list of the places to visit to get in the holly jolly mood before Christmas.
Art Source Gallery
The Holiday Market makes its return at Art Source Gallery for First Thursday. Affordable, local and creative gifts made by Idaho artists will be sold at the Gallery from Dec. 6-28. On Thursday, take advantage of extended hours from 5-9 p.m. There will also be featured wine from Indian Creek Winery as well as treats by members and music by JB Duo. Can’t make it on Thursday? The Holiday Market runs until Dec. 28, giving you enough time to shop for that perfect local gift.
1015 W. Main St.
(208) 331-3374
Basque Museum & Cultural Art Center
(208) 343-2671
Boise Art Glass
Need something to spice up your Christmas tree? This First Thursday, make your own ornament at Boise Art Glass. The 30-minute class allows for one-on-one time with instructors for a special price of $40. While you wait for you class to begin, enjoy light refreshments, wine tastings and live music.
Reserve your seat online or call ahead at (208) 345-1825.
1124 W. Front St.
Boise Art Museum
Boise Art Museum officials will extend the museum’s hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with admission by donations. “Ask a Docent” will take place from noon to 2 p.m., where visitors are encouraged to talk with docents about the galleries as they move through the museum. From 4-7 p.m., guests have the option to learn about the properties of glass featuring the museum’s new exhibition ‘A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass’. Afterward, create your own layered work of art that will make the perfect Christmas gift. Don’t forget to shop for gifts at the BAM store throughout the day.
670 S. Julia Davis Dr.
(208) 345-8330
FireFusion Studio
Create your own one-of-a-kind ornament through FireFusion’s enameled ornament class. The ornament will be created out of copper and decorated with colorful layers of enamel and silver foil. Along with that, create an enameled tag with a personalized date or stamp. Take both home for the special price of $40. Afterward, browse from hundreds of pieces available for purchase at the studio while sipping on free beer and wine samples from Sawtooth Winery and enjoy free catering from Even Stevens while listening to live music.
Call (208) 345-1825, opt. 2 to reserve your seat.
1124 W. Front St.
Gallery 601
Visit the Holiday Open House this Thursday at Gallery 601. Play a game at the gallery for a change to receive up to 40 percent off artwork. The open house will be filled with fun gift ideas, from small stocking stuffers to humorous artwork and sparkling jewelry, Gallery 601 will have everything you need for the holidays.
211 N. 10 St.
(208) 336-5899
Idaho Steelheads- Century Link Arena
The Idaho Steelheads will have a holiday pop-up store this First Thursday. The pop up will feature Steelheads hockey gifts for the hockey fan in your family. Thinking about buying tickets? Buy them Thursday and receive a free gift with your purchase. The pop up starts at 3 p.m. and will end at 8 p.m.
233 S. Capitol Blvd.
(208) 383-0080
J.U.M.P (Jack’s Urban Meeting Place)
Jump into the holiday spirit this First Thursday with fun holiday activities for the whole family. The event will include a special performance starting at 6 p.m., as well as artwork from J.U.M.P’s 2018 Curating Curiosity Lobby exhibitions and artwork provided by the Gem Center for the Arts. Connect with others while making your own holiday creations from 5-9 p.m.
1000 Myrtle St.
(208) 639-6610
The Record Exchange
It’s that time of year again, Boise! The annual Ida Ho Ho album has been released, and you can get the chance to see musicians from this year’s installment perform live mini-sets at the Record Exchange this First Thursday. The preview starts at 6 p.m. with free entry for all ages.
The Ida Ho Ho holiday benefit CD series is celebrating its ninth year. The CD, which benefits the Women’s and Children’s Alliance, will be available for purchase at the Record Exchange. The performance is a preview of the Ida Ho Ho Benefit Concert on Dec. 8 at the Visual Arts Collective.
Scheduled performers are: Fulton & Hunt; Red Light Challenge; Ashley Rose Music.
1105 W. Idaho St.
(208) 344-8010
For a complete list of First Thursday participants, visit downtownboise.org.
