Lighting up the holidays in Grove Plaza with Boise’s Christmas tree

Hundreds of Boiseans braved the rain on Friday night for Downtown Boise’s annual tree lighting on The Grove Plaza. Mayor Dave Bieter led the countdown.
The event is also a kickoff for the Women’s and Children’s Alliance’s Giving Tree program. Around the base of the tree, tags list items items needed by the WCA shelters, facilities and child care centers. Community members can take a tag, purchase the items and drop them off at the WCA, or at several Zions Bank locations by Dec. 21. For a full list of locations and details visit https://downtownboise.org/events/downtown-holiday-tree-lighting.
