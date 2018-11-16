Police arrest man accused of accosting, verbally abusing Boise High students

A 42-year-old man was charged with misdemeanor disturbing the peace Friday after witnesses told police he was “behaving strangely” and yelling obscenities at Boise High School students, according to a police press release.
James Van Camp also faces a misdemeanor charge of contempt of court, police said.
A school resource officer was made aware of the man’s erratic behavior at about 12:20 p.m. Camp is accused of approaching the students as they returned from their lunch hour.
The high school activated its “shelter in place” warning, while police searched for the suspect, the press release said. Boise Police Bicycle Unit officers located Van Camp on State Street, between 5th and 6th streets. He was taken into custody and booked into the Ada County Jail.
