If you live in Eagle, your water bill could skyrocket soon

Suez Water has filed an application to acquire the Eagle Water Company, according to a press release. The Eagle Water Company currently serves 12,000 people.
The move, which is expected to be made official in 2019, must be approved by the Idaho Public Utilities Commission.
Suez currently serves 240,000 people in Boise and its surrounding areas.
According to the release, residents who currently use Eagle Water Company would see rate increases of $6 per month in 2019 and $9 in 2020 and 2021, on average. Commercial customers would see $40 increases per month in those years.
“Residential customers would see an overall increase of 204%, based on an average calculated monthly bill of $12.35 using 12,000 gallons per month,” the release said. “Commercial customers would see a 303% increase based on an average calculated monthly bill of $38.96 using 56,000 gallons per month.”
Suez says it plans on improving customer service, providing a better online experience and 24-hour monitoring “to ensure continuous service reliability and water quality.”
“This acquisition signifies our continuing commitment to provide world-class services to residents of the Treasure Valley,” Marshall Thompson, Vice President of Suez Idaho, said in the release. “I look forward to the possibility that we will be serving more of our neighbors in the greater Treasure Valley area soon.”
