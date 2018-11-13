Emmett man dies in crash that clogged Idaho highway for nearly 4 hours

An Emmett man was killed in a collision with a semi truck on Idaho 16 on Tuesday afternoon.
J.R. Wilde, 66, was headed north on the highway near Sand Hollow Road at about 2 p.m. when he crossed over the center line, hitting a Kenworth commercial vehicle “head-on,” according to an Idaho State Police press release. The other vehicle was driven by 57-year-old Daniel Caldwell, of Nampa.
Wilde died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Idaho 16 was blocked for more than 3 1/2 hours, police said.
