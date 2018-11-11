Pharmacy chain makes its debut in Boise

Drugstore giant CVS Pharmacy quietly opened its first standalone pharmacy in the state last week at the corner of Fairview and Cole.
On Sunday, an employee at the Boise pharmacy told the Statesman the store opened its doors Nov. 6 and is fully operational. It will be open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., while the pharmacy will be open 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Previously, the only two CVS pharmacies in Idaho were located inside Target stores in Twin Falls and Nampa. The 14,476-square-foot standalone store features a pharmacy drive-thru, on-site immunizations and a photo lab.
CVS sparked controversy earlier this year with plans to build another store at 17th and State streets. The retailer withdrew its plans amid criticism over affordable housing and other issues.
In August, several Idaho counties sued CVS and other pharmacies, accusing them of exacerbating the opioid epidemic in our state and across the nation.
