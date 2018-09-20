Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run; suspect charged with aggravated DUI

A 34-year-old man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car as he walked along a two-lane road south of Nampa late Sunday night — and the driver who struck him did not stop to help him, according to court documents.
Isidrio H. Luna was taken to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment. His injuries include head wounds, a broken leg and broken foot.
James W. Wonacott, a 28-year-old man with a Washington state driver’s license, was charged that night with felony aggravated DUI and felony leaving the scene of an injury accident. He was arraigned Monday and is being held at the Canyon County Jail on $250,000 bond, according to court records.
Wonacott called police less than a half hour after Luna was hit to say he thought he struck something on Southside Boulevard, a Canyon County Sheriff’s deputy said in the probable cause affidavit. Luna was being loaded and taken away by an ambulance when emergency dispatch received the call from Wonacott, at about 10:27 p.m.
“(Luna) was screaming out in pain and was bleeding from the head,” a deputy observed as Luna was being loaded onto a stretcher.
Luna had been walking south along Southside Bouelvard near Sparks Avenue — just north of New Horizon Magnet School — when he was struck by a car, neighbors told investigators. They did not see the collision; they came outside after hearing the crash and a man screaming for help.
In the affidavit, the deputy noted finding a red car side mirror in the road, along with blood spatter. He also saw tire marks in the dirt on the side of the road that he believed indicated the driver had drifted off the road and jerked the wheel to get it back on.
After receiving Wonacott’s call, sheriff’s investigators went to talk to him at a residence in the 1300 block of East Greenhurst Road, about 3 miles from where Luna was hit. They reported seeing a red 2000 Volkswagen Jetta in the driveway with damage to its front driver’s side, the windshield and no driver’s side rearview mirror. The temporary tags on the vehicle were expired.
While photographing the damage on the vehicle, a deputy saw a can of unopened beer in the front passenger seat. Wonacott was also holding an open can of beer.
“Deputy Parker told him to put down the can of beer as he had been drinking front it and smoking a cigarette,” the affidavit says.
Sheriff’s investigators say Wonacott told them he accidentally hit someone, then drove to the East Greenhurst residence because his cellphone was dead and he needed to charge it, and he did not know First Aid or CPR.
Wonacott smelled like alcohol, had slurred speech, bloodshot and glassy eyes, difficulty remembering things and admitted drinking 2.5 beers and a half shot, according to the affidavit.
He was taken to West Valley Medical Center to have his blood drawn for toxicology testing, but he refused to submit to it. The sheriff’s office then obtained a warrant to have the blood drawn.
Wonacott’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m Sept. 26 at the Canyon County Courthouse in Caldwell. His attorney filed a motion seeking a bond reduction.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments