Fruitland mill worker trapped under equipment, later died at hospital

A 60-year-old man suffered fatal injuries Wednesday at Woodgrain Millwork in Fruitland, but few details were released on what happened.
Emergency personnel were called to the mill site on Northwest 16th Street at 9:48 a.m. for a report of a man under a piece of equipment, Fruitland Police said in a press release. Fruitland is about 55 miles northwest of Boise.
The man was not responsive but was still breathing, police said. Officers and paramedics initiated life-saving measures. He was transported to St. Luke’s hospital in Fruitland, where he later died from his injuries.
The man’s name will be released once his family has been notified.
