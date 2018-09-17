20-year-old dies in 2-vehicle crash south of Wilder, according to Idaho State Police

Idaho State Police continue to investigate a crash that killed 20-year-old Agustin Alva on Saturday outside of Wilder.
The crash happened at 2:13 a.m. at Batt Corner Road and Lower Pleasant Ridge Road, south of Wilder.
The collision happened when Kaleb Vandenbosch, 20, of Nampa, was southbound on Batt Corner Road in a 2007 Toyota Camry when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound 1997 Chevrolet pickup driven by Juan Andres Castillo Vega, 28, of Mexico.
Both vehicles rolled, ejecting two passengers from the Camry.
Amanda L. Greco, 21, of Nampa, was taken by air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Alva, of Nampa, died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified.
Greco and Alva were not wearing seatbelts.
