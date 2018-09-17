Hankering to throw an ax? This Boise venue will soon let you do it indoors

Ashley Brennan, 34, is establishing an ax-throwing venue — Section 37 Axe Room — in a shopping center at Overland and Five Mile. Axes are scheduled to begin flying Nov. 10 at the venue at 10535 W. Overland Road. Brennan and her fiance, Trever Lambert, had searched around for business ventures. “When we went to Denver and did the axes, we just knew,” she said.