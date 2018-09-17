Statesman editorial changes coming, but Bill Manny’s insights staying

Bill Manny, the Statesman’s former community engagement editor, has taken on a new role in his career, one that still will keep him close to our readers and expand his reach in the community.
He’s going to work this fall as a writer/producer for Idaho Public Television’s new documentary series.
But as you might have read in his recent column, Bill won’t be leaving the Statesman altogether. He will continue to write for us a couple of times a month. You will still get Bill’s unique perspective on issues and topics in Idaho and the Treasure Valley.
We’re taking some time to find the new editor for this important position.
The role of that editor is to stay abreast of the topics and concerns of readers, to have the courage to write about them, to help find a voice, and to bring about change. He/she also celebrates and acknowledges the heroics of our fellow Idahoans.
As we conduct a search for this editor, we will continue to bring you guest opinions and letters, as well as national columns.
And for the upcoming November election, we will be changing our format: We will be asking candidates for the major offices to write a guest column explaining why Idahoans should vote for them. In addition, we will be doing endorsements for major races.
Thank you for reading the Statesman and I look forward to hearing from you as we take this journey together.
