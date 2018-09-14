One hospitalized, one cited after car collides with motorcycle in Boise

A motorcyclist was hospitalized Thursday afternoon after a collision with a car on the Boise Bench near Morris Hill Cemetery. Her injuries were not serious, a Boise police spokeswoman said.
The male driver of the car involved in the crash was cited for failure to yield at a left turn.
The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. at Americana Boulevard and Latah Street. The car was traveling south on Americana Boulevard, and the motorcycle was headed east on Emerald Street. The car’s driver turned in front of the motorcycle, police said.
