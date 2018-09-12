Boise Police need your help finding the man who attacked a woman, dog near Boise River

Boise Police are searching for the man who dragged and hit a woman who was walking her dog on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are investigating the 4:45 p.m. attack near north 13th Street and Shoreline Drive, on the north side of the Boise River, east of Shoreline Park, according to Boise PD. The woman told police she was walking her dog when she let her dog off the leash.
The dog ran down a path toward the water and did not return. The woman says she found a man holding her dog, and that the man then attacked her by hitting her and dragging her, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams. The victim was able to fight back and escape. She ran home and called police, and the dog was not hurt.
The subject is described as a white or Hispanic male in his 40s or 50s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150-160 pounds.
He is described as being dirty but was wearing a new looking gray zip-up hooded sweatshirt, according to police. He had a long beard that was about 4-6 inches long and white and dark gray in color. He is also described as having a wrinkled face and dirty wrinkled hands.
Boise Police are asking that anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed the incident to call police. The victim was yelling “Rosey,” her dog’s name, during the attack. The dog is an 18-month-old German Shepherd. The victim was also running and crying as she made her way home.
Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790. To remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers, at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the “P3 Tips” app for a mobile device.
