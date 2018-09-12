After neighbor was shot in chest, Nampa man charged with mishandling gun

A Nampa man has been charged with careless handling of a weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm in connection with the firing of a gun that caused life-threatening injuries to his neighbor.
Steven R. Cash, 63, has been charged with careless handling of a weapon and unlawful discharge of a firearm, according to Nampa police.
Cash is accused of shooting a 45-year-old woman in the chest on the night of Aug. 3. She was found in the yard in front of her house in the 500 block of 17th Avenue South. She was hospitalized that night, and no update on her condition was available Wednesday.
Investigators determined that the bullet that struck the woman had traveled through the wall of a home across the street. They said evidence indicated that the gun fired because it was not handled safely.
Nampa police offered these tips to avoid misfires and injuries:
Tips for proper handling:
- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.
- Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.
- Always know your back stop.
- Never point a gun at anything you don’t intend to shoot.
