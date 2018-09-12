Artists have been selected for the Vista Avenue public art project

Boise City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to choose Saori Ide and Jonathan Russell’s proposal for art installation in the medians on South Vista Avenue. They were one of four proposals the city considered.
The artists were recommended by the Boise City Department of Arts and History after a public comment period.
“Transitions,” the colorful, whimsical, tree-inspired sculptures will flow down Vista Avenue from the airport to the city’s core.
The artists took inspiration from Boise’s “City of Trees” moniker. The kinetic sculptures artistically represent trees — one for each season. There will be two sets of each on the designated Vista Avenue medians to tie that stretch street together, both conceptually and visually.
The sculptures will move in the breeze and are “intended to attract motorists’ and pedestrians’ attention from a distance and produce a momentary ‘Wow!’ reaction of enjoyment and curiosity,” the artists’ statement says.
Ide and Russell work out of Berkeley, California. Their Ride Art Studio has created dozens of kinetic public art sculptures throughout California and other states.
The artists will receive $147,000 for the design, fabrication and installation of the work on the site. The City of Boise will hire a separate, Public Works licensed contractor to engineer the design and manage traffic control and installation of the artwork. This project is funded equally by a Community Development Block Grant and a Together Treasure Valley grant. Together Treasure Valley is a community partnership between the Idaho Statesman and area businesses.
