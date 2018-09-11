Boise Fire responding to fire at Knitting Factory, authorities ask motorists to avoid area

The Boise Fire Department is responding to a small to moderate fire in the Knitting Factory, according to Division Chief Paul Roberts.
Boise Fire Department spokesperson Char Jackson said the cause of the fire is still unknown, and multiple engines responded to the scene at about 5 p.m. on South Ninth Street. Construction is taking place in the building, but first responders are unsure if that work is related to the fire, Roberts said.
According to Jackson, the fire is located under the floor and in the wall space. All buildings sharing walls with the Knitting Factory or are adjoined to it will be without power and utilities for the foreseeable future, she said.
Three people were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene but were not transported to the hospital, Roberts said. No firefighters have been injured during the incident.
“Right now we’re in an attack or aggressive posture with this,” he said. “But I would not say we have an aggressively growing fire. We don’t see a lot of bad smoke going on.”
Boise Fire recommends people avoid the area.
Knitting Factory general manager Gary Pike told the Statesman he is unsure of the specifics behind the situation, as he is out of town.
Lizzo and Chanti Darling are scheduled to play a show at the Knitting Factory on Thursday night. There is no word yet on if that concert will still take place.
