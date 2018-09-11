59 cats rescued from ‘cramped and disease-filled’ hotel room by Idaho Humane Society

The Idaho Humane Society rescued 59 cats from a “cramped and disease-filled domicile” over a period of two days in July and, on Sept. 6, were given custody of the cats by a judge overseeing the case.
The cats were being hoarded at the Super 8 Motel near the Boise Airport.
The humane society said it has spent nearly $30,000 in medical expenses on the cats and that the defendant, Heather Hawking, is responsible for repaying the costs, though no such payments have been made yet. Nine cats have died or were euthanized. There are now a total of 77 cats, as many of the rescued cats were pregnant at the time.
The hoarding case is still in court, the humane society said.
If you are interested in donating to the effort in caring for the cats, visit the Idaho Humane Society’s web page. If you are interested in adopting, you can see available animals here.
