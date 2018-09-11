Boise State coach Bryan Harsin on playing Oklahoma State

Boise State football coach Bryan Harsin talks about the upcoming matchup with Oklahoma State and his program's defense, which grabbed the attention of UConn coach Randy Edsall last week.
Marchers rally for gun rights in Boise

The Idaho 2nd Amendment Alliance’s Gun Rights Rally was held Saturday in Downtown Boise. People from as far as North Idaho, Oregon, Washington and Utah and California gathered in Boise to take a stance for gun rights.

