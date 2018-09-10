Boise firefighters called to fire at business on Cole Road

Boise firefighters were called to a structure fire on North Cole Road near Emerald Street at about 8 p.m. Sunday night.
The fire began in a real estate office that shares a building with four other businesses, the fire department reported on social media. There’s smoke damage throughout the building.
Neighbors saw fire behind the building and extinguished that before firefighters arrived, Boise Fire said on Twitter.
The address listed for the fire on the Pulse Point app was 950 Cole Road. The real estate office with that address is ERA West Wind Real Estate. Other businesses in that building include: Law Property Management and Double Trouble Bail Bonds.
Seven fire engines, two trucks and an ambulance were parked along Cole Road at about 8:30 p.m.
This is a breaking news story. No other information about the fire was immediately available. Check back later for an update.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments