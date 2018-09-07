Coroner identifies Meridian couple run over, killed in Las Vegas

A Meridian couple was run over and killed Thursday night by a driver suspected to be high on marijuana, according to police and the FOX affiliate in Las Vegas.
The coroner identified the victims as Linda Cangro, 67, and George Arthur Cangro, 68, FOX5 reported Friday night. In a video posted on Facebook Friday, a Las Vegas police officer said the couple was jaywalking when they were hit.
Davon D. Smith, 26, was charged in connection with the crash. The vehicle he was driving smelled like a head shop, the officer in the video said.
