Albertsons replaced its Broadway store. Now it may raze Noodles & Co. and liquor store

Albertsons plans to demolish two storefronts that remained when it tore down its old Broadway Avenue store earlier this year and replaced it with a new, upscale store on the same site.
The Boise company has applied for a permit to raze the 10,124-square-foot building it owns that houses a Noodles & Co. restaurant and a state liquor store.
The permit does not indicate when Albertsons wants to complete the demolition. Nor does it say what the company plans to do with the space. Company spokeswoman Kathy Holland declined to comment.
Jeff Anderson, director of the Idaho State Liquor Division, said his agency will move to a store where Gourmet Grill and Idaho Safe & Vault was formerly located. The site, at 1305 S. Broadway Ave., is across Rossi Street from the back of the existing store.
“We actually prefer that location, because it has its own parking lot,” Anderson said.
Anderson said the new store is slated to open in mid-November. The existing store will continue to operate until the transition.
A man who identified himself as the manager at Noodles and Company, but who declined to give his name, said he did not know anything about his restaurant having to leave that location.
“I hope we’re staying,” he said. “We have a good niche here.”
An email message to Noodles & Company’s corporate headquarters in Broomfield, Colorado, was not returned Friday afternoon.
Albertsons’ application to the city said the Wells Fargo bank branch that is located elsewhere on the property will remain.
Comments