Friends of Boise triathlete who was paralyzed in crash raise money for trip, therapy

Rachel Corey was an elite athlete about to compete in the Ironman World Championships in Hawaii when her dreams were dashed by a reckless driver.

Corey was struck from behind while riding her bicycle on Pleasant Valley Road on Sept. 16, 2014.

She’s trained harder than ever over the past four years to regain the ability to walk and run unaided, and she’s refused to stop before meeting that goal.

Her friends are now raising money to fund her trip to the NeuroPhysics Therapy Clinic in Australia, where she will undergo the “Ware K health trigger process.” She’s planning to get the treatment for three weeks in October.

The treatment helped paraplegic athlete John Maclean walk again after a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed 25 years earlier. A film based on Maclean’s book “How Far Can You Go?” is in the works, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. Maclean was hit by a truck while training for a triathlon in 1988.

Several of Corey’s friends suggested that she try the specialized therapy, which works by “literally shaking the body’s nervous system out of a pattern,” according to a New York Post article about Maclean.

“We are very optimistic that this treatment at NeuroPhysics Therapy in Australia will be just what her body needs to remind those legs what we want them to do,” said Rachel’s friend Melissa Parks in a press release. “I can’t wait for the day when Rachel can outrun me again and I know that day is coming.”

The cost of the trip and treatment is estimated at $13,000. If you’d like to help out, here’s how:

