Nampa man arrested for alleged rape; police believe there could be more victims

A Nampa man has been charged with rape for allegedly assaulting a woman in late July, and police believe that there could be more victims.
Joshua A. Hays, 36, was arrested and booked into the Canyon County jail, according to Nampa police. The incident took place just after midnight on July 29, 2018. Hays allegedly entered the residence, located near West Roosevelt Avenue and Midland Boulevard, and raped the victim as she slept.
After an investigation, authorities said they were able to charge Hays with rape and burglary on Wednesday night.
Police believe the nature of the crime means it might not be an isolated incident. If you have information, contact the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2257.
