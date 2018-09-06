Local jockey paralyzed after horse racing accident in eastern Idaho

A local jockey is paralyzed after a horse racing accident last weekend.
Nikeela Black suffered a spinal injury and is “paralyzed from the ribs down,” according to a GoFundMe page set up by her sister, Tereva Black.
The Idaho State Journal reported that the accident occurred at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in Blackfoot. She was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital before being flown to a hospital in Utah, the Idaho State Journal said.
According to the GoFundMe page, Nikeela Black had won two races on Sept. 2 and was racing in a third when her mount flipped. In addition to paralysis, Black suffered a collapsed lung and facial lacerations.
“Today, Nikeela’s spirit remains as strong as ever. It is a true joy to see her familiar spunk and wit emerging again. With the recent events, we have all been reminded how drastically life can change in an instant,” the page reads.
The GoFundMe, which has raised more than $20,000 so far, was set up to assist in costs for “the construction of a living space that will eliminate some of the impediments that will be confronting her on a daily basis.”
Black is also an attorney in Boise.
