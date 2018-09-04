Estey, Greeley and Rohn win seats on Boise School District’s Board of Trustees

The results are in, and the winners of the Boise School District Board of Trustees election on Tuesday look familiar.
Alicia Estey, Maria Greeley and Troy Rohn were the top-three finishers of the six candidates vying for seats on the board. Greeley and Rohn currently hold seats and won re-election, while Estey was elected for her first term and will take the spot of retiring Trustee AJ Balukoff.
Each was elected to a six-year term. There are a total of seven board members; elections occur every two years.
Estey received the most votes (3,519) followed by Greeley (3,252) and Rohn (3,124). A total of 11,572 people voted.
The three elected individuals will be sworn in on Sept. 10.
