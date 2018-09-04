Latest News

Estey, Greeley and Rohn win seats on Boise School District’s Board of Trustees

By Michael Katz

Mkatz@idahostatesman.com

September 04, 2018 10:46 PM

The results are in, and the winners of the Boise School District Board of Trustees election on Tuesday look familiar.

Alicia Estey, Maria Greeley and Troy Rohn were the top-three finishers of the six candidates vying for seats on the board. Greeley and Rohn currently hold seats and won re-election, while Estey was elected for her first term and will take the spot of retiring Trustee AJ Balukoff.

Each was elected to a six-year term. There are a total of seven board members; elections occur every two years.

Estey received the most votes (3,519) followed by Greeley (3,252) and Rohn (3,124). A total of 11,572 people voted.

The three elected individuals will be sworn in on Sept. 10.

  Comments  