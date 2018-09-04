Boise veterinarian admitted lewd conduct with child; now his wife accused of coverup

A Meridian woman is accused of destroying “letters of admission” in a felony child molestation case and failing to report evidence to authorities that a child had been abused, according to court records.
Melinda S. Maloney has been charged with felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor failure to report child abuse or neglect. The alleged crimes occurred between August and December of 2017.
Maloney’s husband, Dr. Craig Maloney, pleaded guilty in early August to one count of felony lewd conduct with a child who was 9 or 10 at the time of the abuse in 2013. Prosecutors said they had evidence that Maloney abused the child for nine years, starting when she was 5.
A criminal complaint was filed against Melinda Maloney on Aug. 21, and a warrant was put out for her arrest that same day. She was later arrested in Gem County and posted $50,000 bond.
A Gem County Jail deputy declined Tuesday to release her mug shot without approval of the county’s prosecuting attorney.
In a July letter to the court in connection with Craig’s case, Melinda Maloney said she had been separated from her husband for 14 months and had very limited contact with him. She is being represented by Boise attorney Dennis Benjamin, court records show.
Melinda Maloney has been summoned to appear in Ada County Court between Aug. 20 and Sept. 12. Craig Maloney, who is free on bond, is scheduled to be sentenced at 3 p.m. Oct. 23.
