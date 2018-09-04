Rollover crash on Highway 21, east of Lowman, kills a Nampa teen

An 18-year-old man died Monday evening after the 2004 Ford Ranger he was driving veered off the shoulder of Highway 21, east of Lowman, and rolled.
The crash happened around 6:35 p.m., according to Idaho State Police, when the Ranger, pulling a trailer, went off the road and driver Austin Smith over-corrected.
Smith, Nampa, was ejected from the vehicle and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. A juvenile was transported via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.
The road was blocked in both directions for approximately six and a half hours while crews worked to clear the scene.
Next of kin have been notified.
