Boise police arrest man suspected of robbing bank Thursday morning

Boise police arrested and charged a man with armed robbery Thursday after he allegedly robbed a bank.
Police received a call of a robbery at just after 10 a.m. at a bank on Cole Road and Fairview Avenue. Timothy B. Freegard, 59, of California, allegedly took an undisclosed amount from the bank and fled in a vehicle. A Garden City police detective quickly found a man resembling the suspect driving away from Fairview Avenue and Curtis Road. Officers stopped the man and took him into custody.
Freegard was later charged with armed robbery after the Boise Police Department said its violent crimes unit discovered evidence linking him to the crime. He was was booked into the Ada County Jail.
Comments