Micron to expand, hire in Virginia. Here’s how company says that will affect Boise

Micron Technology announced Wednesday it is making a $3 billion investment in northern Virginia to increase memory production and add 1,100 jobs.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam called the decision by the Boise-based company “one of the largest manufacturing investments in the history of this commonwealth,” during a groundbeaking ceremony at the plant in Manassas.
The expansion will not affect Micron’s Boise operations, spokesman Robert Manetta said. The jobs created by the Virginia expansion will be new positions that will not require any existing employees to move, he said.
The company employs 6,700 workers in Boise and Meridian. Micron is spending $32 million to build a three-story office building on the south end of its Boise headquarters campus.
Micron decided to expand the existing plant — which supplies components used in industrial automation, drones and automobile electronics — after considering offers from competing domestic and international locations, including Singapore. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the success of the Manassas plant and the economic incentives offered by state and local governments helped tip the scales.
Micron’s decision comes as northern Virginia continues to court tech giant Amazon as it seeks a location for a $5 billion second headquarters that could employ as many as 50,000 people.
The incentives include a planned $70 million grant from the state, and a series of tax breaks offered by Manassas, a city about 40 miles west of the nation’s capital. Micron is the city’s largest employer and taxpayer.
Micron’s plans include an expansion of its high-tech “clean room” for manufacture of semiconductors and memory storage units that primarily will be used in automotive and industrial contexts.
About 1,200 people work at the Manassas plant. Mehrotra said workers include engineers with four-year degrees and technicians educated at community colleges.
