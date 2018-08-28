Looking for one building to replace the old City Hall, Meridian will get two in same block

Two four-story buildings that will contain residential and commercial units will take shape in downtown Meridian after action Tuesday by the Meridian City Council.
The council chose a $20 million proposal from Meridian’s Novembrewhisky Properties, in partnership with Pacific Companies, to redevelop the old City Hall property at 33 E. Idaho Ave. The action came during a joint meeting with the Meridian Development Corp., which had earlier voted for the Novembrewhisky plan.
“After hearing both of these proposals, I can’t be more excited about the future of downtown Meridian,” said Councilman Treg Bernt, who offered the motion to pick the Novembrewhisky proposal. “This will be a catalyst for future growth.”
The proposal includes plans for a second four-story building to replace two structures in the same block, at 703 and 713 N. Main St. The company already had a development agreement with the Meridian Development Corp., which owned those buildings.
The two new Novembrewhisky buildings will have commercial space on the ground floor and residences — 103 altogether — on the top three floors. Monthly apartment rents are projected to be between $1,000 and $1,160.
The council picked the Novembrewhisky plan over one submitted by Boise developer deChase Miksis, which called for up to six stories with residential, commercial and office space, along with a parking garage.
The biggest difference between the two proposals was money. Novembrewhisky offered the city $565,000 for the old City Hall property, located a block north of the current city headquarters. The plan from deChase Miksis required $3.3 million from the city and free title to the property. The company said it would also seek $1.2 million from the Meridian Development Corp. to help finance the private-public garage.
The council’s approval mirrored a recommendation from a city committee that evaluated both proposals.
Josh Evarts, managing member for Novembrewhisky Properties, said he’s excited to get the contract and to develop the first development of its kind in downtown Meridian. He predicted that it will lead to a revitalization of that part of town.
Evarts, who lives just a few blocks away from the development site, said he’s watched as Eagle Road, Chinden Boulevard and Ten Mile Road have all grown with development.
“Our downtown has lagged behind,” he said. “This will change that.”
Mayor Tammy de Weerd praised the deChase Miksis plan and told developer Dean Papè that she hopes his company considers future projects in Meridian.
Nathan Mueller, a member of the development corporation board, agreed.
“Your proposal was exceptional,” Mueller said. “We like you guys. We want to work with you.”
Evarts said he plans to demolish the former City Hall and the two other buildings next spring and begin construction in late spring. The new four-story buildings should be completed by November 2020, he said.
“This is a big win for the city,” he said.
Comments