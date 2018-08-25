Pedestrian dies after being hit on Boise’s Cole Road late Friday

A woman walking across Cole Road on the Boise Bench Friday night was struck by a car and died, according to police.
Police shut down Cole Road in both directions for several hours while they investigated the collision in front of the Jacksons Food Store near Hummel Street.
It was reported just after 10 p.m., the Pulse Point app shows.
A Boise police officer said authorities were working to identify of the woman who died. No other information about the incident was immediately available early Saturday morning.
The woman was walking toward the Jacksons store when she was struck by a vehicle traveling in the southbound lane.
