Boise’s southwest corner still waiting for a decision on this housing development.

The people who live on Boise’s southwest corner, who’ve fought for months to stop the 28-home Sabana subdivision from being built there, will have to wait at least another week to learn the project’s fate.
The Boise City Council on Tuesday delayed its decision on Sabana until Tuesday, Aug. 28. The council told developer CBH Homes/Trilogy to try to find a way to put at least 30 feet of between the neighboring property lines and back walls of the homes on the project’s south, west and east sides.
Council members split the vote 4-2, with Elaine Clegg, Lauren McLean, Lisa Sanchez and Holli Woodings in favor of the delay. T.J. Thomson and Scot Ludwig favored approval of the project, located southwest of the corner of Cloverdale and Victory roads.
The prevailing members encouraged the developer to involve neighbors who worry the Sabana project is too dense and would disrupt their rural lifestyle and cause traffic and safety problems.
In June, Boise’s Planning and Zoning Commission denied a permit for the project. The developers appealed that decision to the City Council.
Comments