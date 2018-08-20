Meridian man accused of trying to abduct girl from her Colorado home

A Meridian man is facing kidnapping and other charges in Colorado in connection with a reported child abduction attempt in June, Meridian Police Deputy Chief Tracy Basterrechea confirmed Monday.
Ykezio Ohaji Sullivan is being held without bail at the Ada County Jail. He’s awaiting extradition to Garfield County, Colorado.
Sullivan is accused of trying to carry a young girl out of her bedroom window in the early hours of June 13, The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel reported. The girl was able to fight and get away from the man who tried to abduct her — and get to her parents for help.
Police used fingerprint evidence at the scene to identify Sullivan as the suspect, the Daily Sentinel reported. His age is listed as 31 on the Ada County Jail inmate roster, but a spokeswoman from the Rifle Police Department told the Statesman his correct age is 21.
Sullivan is known to police because he was charged with child sexual abuse in October 2017, the ABC affiliate in Denver reported. It’s unclear how long Sullivan has been living in Meridian, but investigators were told he relocated in June.
A Colorado detective worked with Meridian Police to arrest Sullivan on Aug. 7.
