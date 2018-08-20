Hikers rescued after getting lost, spending night in Elmore County mountains

An air ambulance was brought in to join the search for a group of lost hikers in Elmore County on Saturday, after a 911 call that a member of the party experiencing a serious medical emergency was getting worse, according to the Elmore County Sheriff’s Office.
A Life Flight helicopter crew was able to locate the group in the Danskin Mountains, north of Mountain Home. They stabilized the person with the medical condition and transported the group to safety, the sheriff’s office said.
The call came into emergency dispatch at 3:45 p.m. The caller said the group had become lost overnight, ran out of water and had a medical emergency.
Elmore County Sheriff’s deputies, county Search and Rescue, and the Elmore Ambulance Service were all involved in searching for the group. They used 911 cellphone call coordinates as the basis for where to start the search. They used off-road vehicles and a drone.
During a second call, the sheriff’s office learned that the sick person’s condition had worsened. Life Flight was then dispatched to assist in locating the group.
Katy Moeller: 208-377-6413
Comments