Meridian Police seek your help locating man accused of severely beating his ex-girlfriend

The Meridian Police Department is seeking help from residents to locate a man accused of entering his ex-girlfriend’s house and severely beating her.
Brant Nye, 33, of Boise, is wanted in connection with a felony aggravated battery that reportedly occurred at 1:20 a.m. Friday, according to a press release from Meridian Police.
According to police, Nye unlawfully entered the home of an ex-girlfriend in Meridian. Nye allegedly severely battered the female victim, causing significant injury that required surgery, according to police.
Nye may be driving silver 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 with the license plate of 1A Y096T.
If you have information on Nye’s whereabouts, contact the Meridian Police Department at 208-888-6678.
