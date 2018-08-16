Western Idaho Fair launches new Sky Ride Friday; get discounted fair tickets tonight

Ada County Commissioners Dave Case and Jim Tibbs get a view of the Western Idaho Fair from about 40 feet up Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at Expo Idaho in Garden City. Sky Ride, a new 1,300-foot long tram spanning the length of the fairgrounds, is a permanent addition that, for now, is planned to only be used during the fair. Darin Oswald doswald@idahostatesman.com