Neighbors tell Costco what they think of latest exterior design ideas for Meridian store

Neighbors of the planned Meridian Costco Wholesale say they’re still not pleased the warehouse store is going up in their neighborhood.
But they came away happy from an informal meeting Tuesday where company representatives showed them possible exterior building designs and solicited their input.
Peter Kahn, assistant vice president for real estate development for Costco, told about 50 people who attended the meeting at Meridian City Hall that the company is committed to working with neighbors to ensure the store is compatible with the neighborhood.
He said Costco had adjusted its standard building design and color scheme in other communities where concerns have been raised.
“I think it’s something we can work around because we have before,” Kahn said. “And we don’t have to have the red stripe” that typically winds around near the top of the building.
Neighbors opposed to the store at Chinden and Ten Mile roads complained last month to the Meridian City Council when the company submitted a design with a sleek gray exterior. They said they understood Costco would consult with them before submitting a design and that the one chosen did not fit the neighborhood of expensive homes.
The company said it scheduled a neighborhood meeting in June, but no one showed up. Neighbors said they hadn’t been informed of the meeting.
This time, people showed up and Costco brought a couple of dozen designs for the exterior and for landscaping on the property. Kahn and other representatives asked people to look them over and to place green or red stickers on each design element to show whether they liked it or not.
Jane Albert, a resident of the nearby Spur Wing housing development, told Kahn that neighbors held two meetings among themselves and came up with elements they would like to see in the new store.
“This building needs to become part of the community, not stick out,” Albert said, reading from a report that was later presented to Kahn. “The color palate should blend and complement the existing neighborhood.”
The Costco design, she said, is critical because it will set the tone for the entire development, which includes pads for nine other shops or restaurants and an apartment complex behind the store.
She praised the company for reaching out to them.
“We’re thankful to be able to gather our residents and give input,” said Albert, who still opposes the location of the store.
The neighborhood report suggested the use of wood beams and cultured stone to reflect Southern Idaho’s surroundings. Neighbors asked for a pitched roof and broken roof lines to add interest and to consider a low overall building height to provide better scale for the neighborhood. Wood eaves would also add character, the report said.
Meridian resident Linda Arnold said she was happy Costco asked for input.
“I think they’re going to come up with a design that fits in with the neighborhood,” Arnold said. “I feel better knowing that they’re willing to work with us.”
Costco representatives said a berm 3 to 4 feet high will be built to shield the gas station from passing motorists on Chinden and Ten Mile. Another 2 feet of shielding will be provided because the road sits 2 feet above the building site.
The gas station will be able to serve three cars at a time in each line — compared with two at the Boise and Nampa stores — and 30 vehicles at a time. A car wash, available at the Boise Costco, is not part of the design for the Meridian store, Kahn said.
Road improvements for both Chinden and Ten Mile, which are required before the store can begin construction, are expected to take a year, Kahn said. The store itself, which he expects to open sometime in 2020, will take 110 days to build.
Someone asked whether store lights and parking lot lights will be visible to nearby neighborhoods. The LED lights used in the parking lot are pointed down to minimize their reach, Kahn said.
“No light will be escaping from our property,” he said.
Kahn said company representatives will toss ideas back and forth to Albert and other neighbors who agreed to act as a sounding board before the City Council meets Sept. 11 to consider a new design proposal from Costco.
“The council asked us to hear from you and we’re glad to do that,” Kahn said.
Comments