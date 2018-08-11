This man stabbed another multiple times, Boise police say. Now he’s in jail

A man suffered what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times Friday night, police say.
The suspect, Michael Rucker, 30, of Nampa, was arrested a day later in the 500 block of Americana Boulevard, the same block where the stabbings occurred, Boise police said. The block is immediately south of the Interstate 184 Connector.
Police said Rucker was taken into custody about 6:30 p.m. Saturday without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail on an accusation of aggravated battery, a felony.
Police responded to a call of a stabbing at 10:14 p.m. Friday. The victim, whose name has not been released, had multiple stab wounds and was taken to a hospital the police did not identify. Police said they learned that the victim had been in a fight with another man before the stabbings.
Comments