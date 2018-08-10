What is the current air quality index in Boise?

Boise was hazy due to wildfire smoke Monday — and it will be as bad or worse Tuesday, forecasters say.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an orange air quality alert for Tuesday, Aug. 21. Orange means unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and people with lung or heart conditions.
Here’s IDEQ’s forecast for Tuesday:
“Slightly warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday along with reduced wind speed. Air quality will be in the UHEALTHY range across N. Idaho on Tuesday depending on wind direction and fire activity. The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Stage 1 Air Quality Forecast and Caution to notify residents of Benewah, Bonner, Boundary, Kootenai and Shoshone Counties of degraded air quality. Due to smoke from wildfires around the western U.S. and Canada, air quality has been degraded. Air quality is forecast to continue to be degraded for the next several days. The pollutant of concern is Fine Particulate Matter (PM2.5).”
Find out what real-time air quality monitors are showing right now. On Monday afternoon, two of four air quality monitors in the Treasure Valley are showing orange air quality, or unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Here’s what the Idaho Smoke Information Blog says about wildfire smoke impacts around the state:
“Smoke is thick from the Canadian border through to Coeur d’Alene with the most extreme smoke being measured in Sandpoint. Expect similar conditions to remain through tonight with very minor improvements expected Monday. Smoke will continue to plague the panhandle well into the workweek. Reduce your exposure to smoke as much as possible.
“The Department of Health and Welfare reminds us to stay well-hydrated by drinking plenty of water. Staying hydrated helps dilute phlegm in the respiratory tract making it easier to cough smoke particles out. Plan on coughing, it is nature’s way of clearing your lungs. Avoid caffeine products, sugary drinks and alcohol as they have a dehydrating effect.”
Worried about the smoke impacting your health? Here are some tips from a Boise pulmonologist on how to protect yourself and family.
Hundreds of wildfires area burning in the West. Get details on those fires from the Boise-based National Interagency Wildfire Center’s inciweb and Idaho Fire Info.
