Cured meats. Chorizo. Baked goods. Welcome to Ansots, the Boise Basque food scene’s new staple

Dan and Tamara Ansotegui, along with their daughter, Ellie, have opened Ansots, a new Basque restaurant and bakery on Main Street in Downtown Boise.

When I first came to Boise in 2009 to attend Boise State University, I had never heard the word Basque before.

I quickly learned about their culture, their food, the value they place in strong families and community — and, of course, kalimotxos. The staples of Basque cooking are the same staples that predominantly appear in many others: good cured meats, flavorful cheeses, rich wines, good desserts and something fried (croquettes).

I have a feeling that just like me, you enjoy pretty much all those things. Luckily, there is a rather new place in town to get that fix, and that place is Ansots.

Ansots opened Sept. 4 during one of the most challenging times to open a business, especially a restaurant. Around America, countless eateries and bars have closed after years of service to patrons who have been mourning losses of not only loved ones, but also community staples that have served as focal points in cities and towns across the country.

Despite the obstacles, Ansots has thrived. Since opening, the owners already have expanded their hours and serve from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. They’re closed Sunday and Monday.

The beauty of Ansots is that it’s found a happy medium in price point and a casual — but smart — atmosphere, all while giving guests a warm and welcoming atmosphere to dine in. It’s located in the space formerly occupied by Jenny’s Lunch Line in the basement unit next to Wiseguy Pizza Pie in Downtown Boise at 560 W. Main St. The room is simple but inviting. With some of the best offerings on display upon walking in, plates of freshly baked pastries and a see-through refrigerator showcase a variety of house-cured meats and chorizo sausages.

Ellie is behind the counter with a friendly and cheerful smile behind her mask, ready to take your order. She serves as the chief baker at the restaurant and one of the co-owners, along with her mother and father, Tamara and Dan Ansotegui. Dan is a staple in, and a veteran of, the Boise Basque food scene, having opened Bar Gernika and the Basque Market, and helped open and operate Txikiteo, all of which are located downtown.

The menu features a nice variety of hot appetizer plates, bocadillos (sandwiches), salads, soups, and those desserts and pastries. Virtually everything on the menu is under $10 and spans a wide range of flavor profiles.

After trying a number of their offerings now, I am happy to report that there hasn’t been a thing I’ve disliked.

Ansots’ pan con tomate, a “small plate” item, is a simple and flavorful shareable snack or small meal. Over a toasted local Gaston’s Bakery baguette, they rub fresh garlic cloves into the bread for a pungent but delightful flavor burst. After the garlic has seeped into the bread, they spread a light and mildly flavored tomato puree on top, adding a wonderfully earthy and fruity balance to the intensity of the garlic. It’s adorned with shredded manchego cheese, which provides a needed saltiness and pleasant smoothness.

They then drizzle extra virgin olive oil on top, providing a perfect addition of nuttiness and fat that enhances the other facets of this plate. You can also get their pan con tomate (for a small upcharge) with serrano ham, which I love. The serrano brings in a wonderful savory and slightly smoky component that is pleasing.

I suggest that because of the heavy garlic-forward flavor of the dish, you might not want to eat it right before a date or getting too close to anyone’s nose — the flavor will linger. I guess that is one of the upsides of putting on a mask right now.

Their solomo bocadillo is also a nice choice for a lighter sandwich. It’s thinly sliced marinated pork loin with piquillo sweet peppers. The meat is lean and extremely flavorful, with a nice, sweet heat to it that really complements the flavor of the pork. The sandwich has a kick from the peppers, which has a fresh, slightly pickled vinegar aspect to it that brightens the dish and lightens up the hearty bread and slight chew of the meat. I added the garlic aioli mayo to the dish, giving it a satisfying fattiness and component that meshes well with the tang of the pepper.

For a more hearty meat sandwich, I’d recommend either the pork belly bocadillo or the chistorra bocadillo. The pork belly is given a quick fry and then placed on a baguette with grilled onion and green pepper, and complemented by the garlic aioli. It is a savory, salty, wonderful little fat bomb that has a nice cut in it from the green pepper. Perfect for a cold day.

The chistorra sandwich is two grilled spicy sausages links with grilled onion on a baguette. It has a fatty, smoky bite to it, and the grilled onions bring the flavor level to 100. It’s simple and perfect.

Last but not least are the pastries made by Ellie. They have a delicious chorizo bread roll with cheese that is a salty and satisfying quick snack; it’s displayed prominently next to her other in-house specialty, the kouign amann. I’ve tried all the kouign amanns in Boise; Ansots’ is the best.

It’s a multilayered, sugary, buttery pastry with a crispy, flaky exterior and a soft, chewy, croissant-like interior that is both sweet and eggy, giving an ultimate textured bite every time. It is the perfect light breakfast, end to any lunch, or complement to any cup of coffee. They’ve perfected this recipe, and I try to introduce it to as many people as I can.

I hope you will all join me in giving Ansots a try. It’s a wonderful local spot with a pleasurable and well-thought-out menu for all taste buds.