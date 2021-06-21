Let’s rock, Boise: 11 new concerts, including ‘huge’ band with 8 billion YouTube views

Twenty One Pilots performing in 2015 at the Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City, Idaho. The venue, which holds 2,200 people, opened in 2012. Revolution Center

Outdoor concert season is almost here — albeit starting later than normal, and without Boise’s main summer venue.

But if you’re ready to party indoors, there are 11 new reasons to get excited. Treasure Valley indoor venues are starting to book shows, too — mostly in fall and winter — and putting tickets on sale now.

Here’s a music calendar update for the 2,200-capacity Revolution Concert House and Event Center in Garden City and the 999-capacity Knitting Factory Concert House in downtown Boise.

Revolution Center

▪ The Allman Betts Band plus Marc Ford and the River Kittens: 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 17. The Allman Betts Band features the sons of three founding Allman Brothers Band members: Devon Allmon (son of Greg), Duane Betts (son of Dickey) and Berry Duane Oakley (son of Berry Oakley). Tickets: $35 general admission in advance, $40 door, $65 upstairs VIP at cttouringid.com or ictickets.com. On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

▪ Los Ángeles Azules: 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Formed in 1983, Los Ángeles Azules is enjoying a bit of a renaissance. To call this Mexican band successful might be an understatement. “Huge” is the word used by promoter Creston Thornton of Live Nation. The veteran cumbia act has more than 8 billion YouTube views. “Nunca es Suficiente,” featuring Natalia Lafourcade, has almost 1.3 billion views by itself. Tickets: $60 general admission, $125 upstairs VIP (limited to 100). On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

▪ Skillet plus Adelitas Way: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Tickets: $29.50 general admission in advance, $35 door, $59.50 upstairs VIP at cttouringid.com or ictickets.com. On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

▪ Halestorm, Rival Sons, Dorothy: 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 4. Bring earplugs. They’re calling this “the three-headed rock monster.” Tickets: $36.50 general admission in advance, $40 door, $76.50 upstairs VIP at cttouringid.com or ictickets.com. On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

▪ Chris Lane plus Ernest and Lily Rose: 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Tickets: $32.50 general admission in advance, $35 door, $62.50 upstairs VIP at cttouringid.com or ictickets.com. On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

▪ AFI plus Cold Cave: 8 p.m. Friday, March 19, 2022. Tickets: $29.50 general admission in advance, $35 door, $59.50 upstairs VIP at cttouringid.com or ictickets.com. On sale at 10 a.m. June 25.

Knitting Factory

▪ Casey Donahew: 8 p.m. Sunday, Sep. 19. Tickets: $20-$60 at ticketmaster.com.

▪ Toadies with Reverend Horton Heat: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1. Tickets: $25-$75 at ticketmaster.com.

▪ Black Label Society: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4. Tickets: $38-$95 at ticketmaster.com.

▪ Tyler Rich with Shy Carter: 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9. Tickets on sale at 10 a.m. June 21 at ticketmaster.com.

▪ The Record Company: 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. Tickets: $20-$65 at ticketmaster.com.