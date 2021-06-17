50 more acts are coming to Treefort Fest in Boise. This one was just on ‘Jimmy Kimmel.’

Think your musical tastes are too mainstream for Treefort Music Fest, Boise’s annual showcase of indie acts and emerging talent?

Think again, Idaho.

The second wave of artists has been revealed, and the first name is a band that performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last month.

Lake Street Dive is one of nearly 50 acts added to the ninth edition of the annual festival, which will take place Sept. 22-26 in downtown Boise. Formed in 2004 by students at the New England Conservatory of Music, high-energy Lake Street Dive is known for its jazzy, powerhouse vocalist, Rachael Price.

Other names on the newly released list include Dawn Richard, J. Worra, Gilligan Moss, Haley Heynderickx, Wajatta, Manic Focus, Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$T, Chad Vangaalen and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers.

They join previously announced artists such as Japanese Breakfast, The Marias and Calexico, bringing the total number of acts to 417.

After pausing during the pandemic last year, Treefort is returning in late-summer form before heading back to its normal March time slot in 2022.

“This second wave of artists on the lineup brings two more headliners, Lake Street Dive and Dawn Richard, as well as 11 local bands and dozens of other emerging artists that we are really excited about,” festival director Eric Gilbert said in a news release. “This unique September version of Treefort is shaping up to be one of our best yet, and we are looking forward to bringing the Treefort family back together to share and discover great music.”

Treefort “subforts” — featuring beer, food, comedy, yoga and more — remain part of the festival’s agenda. Details about those are still coming.

Check out the full lineup and buy tickets at treefortmusicfest.com. Discovery passes cost $250, Zipline passes are $420, and U21 passes are $150. Children 12 and younger are free, accompanied by an adult with a pass. Single-day, single-venue and single-show tickets are not available yet.