Intravenous ‘drip lounge’ to open in Boise. Or host an IV party! (Chips and drip?)

“Let our nurses come to the comfort of your home, hotel or office and hook you up with a drip,” Elevated Hydration says. Or you can head to a new “drip lounge” in Boise. Facebook

As a forward-thinking Boisean, I try not to be stuck in my ways.

So even as skepticism courses through my veins, I refuse to needle Elevated Hydration, an intravenous “drip lounge” opening April 23 at 1113 S. Broadway Ave.

I might get in a friendly jab. But I promise not to draw blood.

Originally called Sun Valley Hydration, the Ketchum-based business “provides a wide range of IV therapies to help Idahoans live their best lives,” according to a press release that trickled into the Statesman inbox. “IV therapy is a game changer for those looking to enhance their health and well-being,” founder and CEO Ryland Mauck-Duff claimed in a prepared statement.

The business “was founded by a physician and a nurse team based on the belief that you don’t have to be sick to get better,” the release says. “Elevated Hydration uses hydration and vitamin therapy to promote optimal health and well-being. Elevated Hydration offers a comprehensive menu including the Myers Cocktail, the Immunity Booster and the gotta-try-it-to-believe-it energy-boosting NAD+ infusions.”

For now, let’s ignore the ick. Let’s focus on the stick.

In Idaho, “living our best lives” occasionally necessitates alcohol. (Particularly during legislative sessions.) So it seems sensible that the menu includes The Hangover ($150). “Too many cocktails? This cocktail will reset your day,” Elevated Hydration promises on its website. “This killer infusion,” it says, includes electrolytes plus anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory drugs — “to return you to normalcy.”

Uh, there’s nothing normal about this.

But if a little hair of the dog at the Cactus Bar and a plate of Goldy’s eggs fails, you can have a registered nurse pump you full of recovery juices instead. Perfect! Let’s start drinking again! Still, if you spend more curing the hangover than acquiring the hangover, something feels amiss.

A Hangover session takes 45 minutes. On the flip side, 500 milligrams of NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide?) requires four hours, according to the website. That heavy hitter costs $750. After that, you can undoubtedly run the Race to Robie Creek without breaking a sweat. Twice.

Elevated Hydration says that it has “an exceptional team of nurses that are highly skilled at intravenous access.” Elevated Hydration Facebook

Bargain or not, the Rehydrate ($125) probably wouldn’t be my first choice on the menu. Not when I can go chug a bottle of water. (Bottled water: Another concept that baffles my wallet.)

Still, Elevated Hydration makes itself easy to tap into. The place accepts walk-ins. Or you can make appointments through the website. Or book a to-go therapy session “in the comfort of your home, hotel or office.”

You also can call up your buddies and host a “drip party” at your house. (“Yo, who’s up for some chips and drip?”)

Elevated Hydration’s grand opening party isn’t until May 7. That’s when curious Idahoans will find a wine bar and refreshments from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Unfortunately, wine will not be served intravenously. (Or ... will it!)

Grand opening specials will include “free booster shots ... May 7-9, including Anti-Aging (NAD), Beauty (Glutathione), Energy (B12), Sunshine (Vitamin D) and Slim (Lipo-C). Free Energy (B12) shots from April 23-May 2.”

Also, there’s “20% percent off OG drips (Rehydrate, The Hangover, Myers Cocktail and Ageless) April 23-May 9. $500 in gift cards from local Boise businesses will be given away on May 9. One entry per $100 spent in the drip lounge April 23 to May 8.”

Yeah, I won’t be there. Sorry. I just got two Moderna pokes. I’m over needles.

But I won’t be taking shots at anyone else for doing Elevated Hydration. I’m pro-bizarre business. I’m the guy who encouraged people to apply for work at Snuggle Buddiez, the Boise cuddlist service.

But drifting into therapy bliss with a needle hanging out of my arm?

Not to bag on happy hour at the drip lounge, but the notion makes me feel comfortably dumb.