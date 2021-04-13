Boise’s popular Barbacoa to open ‘sister restaurant’ soon, with ‘fun things in store’

A photo posted by Coa De Jima for social media followers. Facebook

A new restaurant is coming to downtown Boise — with a familiar, exciting pedigree.

Serving Mexican cuisine, Coa De Jima is set to open soon at 615 W. Main St. — where El Gallo Giro closed in December. But this is more than one taco joint replacing another.

Popular Boise restaurant Barbacoa Grill, which has drawn crowds for nearly 15 years, is pumping up Coa De Jima on social media. “Our sister restaurant has some fun things in store,” Barbacoa promised April 11, sharing a Coa De Jima post. “See you in May.” On Instagram, Coa De Jima has instructed prospective employees to drop off resumes at Barbacoa.

If Coa De Jima is anything like sensory-driven Barbacoa near ParkCenter Pond, it will marry stylish food with artistic flourishes, transforming the feel of the former El Gallo Giro space.

Coa De Jima applied for a city permit to make $150,000 worth of improvements to the 2,865-square-foot site. And although Coa De Jima hasn’t revealed a menu on its website or Facebook page, it has shared a couple of mouthwatering photos. Let’s put it this way: It’s probably safe to assume that El Gallo Giro’s big “all-you-can-eat Taco Tuesdays” banner won’t be hanging outside Coa De Jima.

There’s a short description online: “Coa De Jima is an inspiring celebration of Latin heritage, land, and culture. Nestled in the heart of Boise’s Historic District, we offer a fresh perspective on Mexican dining. With innovative cuisine, one-of-a-kind hand-crafted cocktails, and art.”

Barbacoa owner Martine Castoro operates a studio, Art of Martine, directly above the Coa De Jima space at 615 W. Main St. So one might expect her artwork to be showcased among visuals hanging at Coa De Jima. (A “coa de jima,” by the way, is the machete-style tool used to harvest agave plants for tequila and mezcal production.)

Since opening in 2007, Barbacoa has become a hugely popular destination at 276 W. Bobwhite Court. No bar or restaurant in the Treasure Valley sells more liquor, according to annual purchase numbers from the Idaho State Liquor Division.

How dramatic will Coa De Jima’s impact be on the food-and-drink scene at Sixth and Main streets in Old Boise? It appears that diners will find out within weeks.