‘Idaho potato whaaat?’ Boise doughnut shop competes on TV’s ‘Drew Barrymore Show.’

Guru Donuts will get some sweet national exposure March 10.

The locally owned shop is featured on “The Drew Barrymore Show.” Guru Donuts participates in a “Battle of the Bites” competition against two other shops: Stan’s Donuts of Chicago and Hero Doughnuts from Birmingham, Alabama.

Drew Barrymore, who hosts the syndicated TV show, tastes the pastries with help from comedian Ross Mathews and actor Ike Barinholtz. In previously filmed Boise footage, Guru Donuts co-owner Krystle McLaughlin talks about the doughnuts.

If you aren’t able to catch the full episode on television — it airs at 3 p.m on KIVI Channel 6 — you can watch the segment on YouTube.

It wouldn’t be cool to give away the winner in advance. But Barrymore definitely enjoyed the opportunity. “I love Idaho!” she says on the show. “... I’m so excited.”

“Idaho potato whaaat?” Barrymore adds, her voice rising.

Guru Donuts has locations at 928 W. Main St. in Boise and 2826 S. Eagle Road in Eagle.