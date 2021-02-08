‘Good things are coming’: Boise restaurant closes to ‘gut’ itself ‘to the bare bones’

A Hyde Park staple since 2010, 13th Street Pub & Grill is located at 1520 N. 13th St. mdeeds@idahostatesan.com

If you’re planning to dine out at a Hyde Park restaurant, you’ll have one less option for the rest of February.

13th Street Pub & Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., has closed until March 1. The Boise restaurant shared the news on its Facebook page.

”We have been planning and plotting and keeping a secret,” it wrote. “We are updating and remodeling our home!”

“Starting today, Feb. 8, we will be gutting our entire restaurant down to the bare bones, and rebuilding on our incredible foundation. This has been so hard to think about not being here to serve you every day, but it is necessary for us to prepare for all the big things ahead. Stay tuned to see some updates on all the work we are doing. Good things are coming.”

With both indoor and patio dining available, 13th Street Pub & Grill opened in 2010 in Boise’s North End. In a phone interview Monday, owner Scott Graves said the epoxy on the kitchen floor wasn’t installed correctly back then. That’s the main reason for the closure, he explained.

“We’re ripping the entire floor out,” Graves said, “so it’s getting it back where it should be. So we’re taking the opportunity to fix that, and then we’re actually resurfacing the bar top and we’re replacing two floors and two coolers.”

“It’s a big process,” he added.

Parilla Grill, 1512 N. 13th St., also is closed Monday, Feb. 8, for a semiannual cleaning, Graves said. It will reopen Tuesday, Feb. 9.