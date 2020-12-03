Stay trendy, Idaho. Here’s the favorite Netflix show in every state in 2020.

Well, Idaho, at least we can brag about one thing — we’re consistent.

Consistently behind the times.

Idahoans’ favorite streaming show in 2020 was “Stranger Things,” according to an annual report from HighSpeedInternet.com.

“Stranger Things” didn’t release a new season this year. Perfect.

Popular superhero drama “The Umbrella Academy,” which unveiled its second season this summer, was the nation’s top pick, according to the study. It won 17 in states.

The 2020 report of the top Netflix show in each state. HighSpeedInternet.com

Let’s not bother trying to figure out why even one other other state joined Idaho in its head-scratching “Stranger Things” obsession. And let’s not mention that it was our cutting-edge neighbor, Utah.

Actually, let’s cut ourselves a break. There hasn’t exactly been an onslaught of fresh content, thanks to the pandemic. And the methodology used by HighSpeedInternet.com relies on Google Trends data. It doesn’t know what we’re actually cooped up watching.

Other not-so-trendy shows did well in other states, too. After “The Umbrella Academy,” “Black Mirror” and “Orange is the New Black” were the most searched-for Netflix series.

Besides, who doesn’t love “Stranger Things”? It’s been Idaho’s top title in this report in three of the past five years. We took a detour in 2017 for “Travelers,” another sci-fi series. (Naturally, Idaho was the only state where it ranked No. 1.) And we fell in love with “The Haunting of Hill House” last year. Then it was back to “Stranger Things” in 2020, despite zero new episodes.

Bottom line? Winona Ryder had better get busy filming. Millie Bobby Brown needs to stop messing around with “Enola Holmes” movies.

Otherwise, we could find ourselves in the same embarrassing position next year.

As Idahoans know, stranger things have happened.