Friday the 13th is your lucky day, Boise. A new local pizzeria opens with specials.

Are you one of those people who can’t ever get enough pizza? (Based on the number of pizzerias in this town, that appears to be all of us.)

Then you’re in luck Friday — yep, Friday the 13th.

Alpine Pizza, a west Boise restaurant specializing in wood-fired pies, will open at 4 p.m. at 7330 W. State St. Also a beer, wine and kombucha destination, it’s taken over the space occupied by PizzalChik for years at State Street and Gary Lane.

Alpine serves brick-oven-blistered pies made with sourdough crust. Specialty pizzas on the menu include elk and venison sausage varieties topped with wild mushrooms (seasonal morels), vegetables and red sauce. Other versions range from barbecue pulled pork to vegetarian and gluten-free.

You can order online, and food is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery. Renovations inside the restaurant include a bar with a 16-foot top made from a slab of white oak, first-time restaurant owner Griffin Daudt said in a phone interview last month.

Idaho Eats newsletter Sign up for the latest dining news, with restaurant openings and closings, reviews and more. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Alpine Pizza blisters its pies in a wood-fired brick oven. Alpine Pizza Facebook

Although Daudt hopes to push the ingredient envelope with his own style, the Wild Bull pizza will feel familiar to PizzalChik customers. Elk and wild mushrooms were the key ingredients on PizzalChik’s beloved Wild Forest Mist pie, which even got praise from Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri.

Alpine Pizza posted on Facebook that this weekend’s soft opening would include specials. Details were not immediately available. But Alpine has done coupons on the flip side of Albertsons grocery receipts for $10 off two large pizzas, $5 off two mediums and $4 off one large.